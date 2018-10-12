October baseball brings excited tailgaters to Miller Park: ‘We love our Brewers’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers fans don't need practice tailgating. People started lining hours before the Brewers hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park Friday night, Oct. 12.

"It's October baseball. This is about as good as it gets as a Brewers fan," said Jeff Stovern, Brewers fan.

The chilly weather outside Miller Park is no match for Brewers fans bracing for a playoff battle against the Dodgers.

"It's going to be a tough game for sure but they've got a shot," said Rich Krull, Brewers fan.

Rich and Becky Krull drove in from Lake Mills.

"We love our Brewers. We love to support our hometown team," Becky Krull said.

Becky Krull believes this year is special.

"Every game somebody else steps up. It's just amazing watching everybody and everybody is such a team," said Becky Krull.

Down the row and over the grill, Eddie Garcia is fired up for his hometown team, the Dodgers.

"I'm a hardcore Dodgers fan," Garcia said.

The dedicated Dodgers fan was at Miller Park alone, and made friends with supporters of the Brew Crew.

"It's all about spirit and that's why I like it out here," said Garcia.

A few cars down, a finer playoff tailgate.

"We decided to celebrate and be fancy for the playoffs," said Sarai Cardiff, fan. "We just did a little charcuterie board."

The Cardiffs had a champagne celebration. A toast to a solid season bubbling with the hopes of more tailgating ahead.

"I think everybody is super pumped in Wisconsin," said Stovern.