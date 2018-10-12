Rufus King High School drumline, Riverside University High School cheerleaders hang out at the FOX6 studio

MILWAUKEE -- The Rufus King High School drumline along with Riverside University High School cheerleaders got to perform throughout FOX6 Wake Up Friday, Oct. 12 to help celebrate the excitement for Game One of the National League Championship Series where the Milwaukee Brewers will go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers.