Warrants out for his arrest: US Marshals seek Daniel Ortiz

MILWAUKEE -- Daniel Ortiz has two warrants out for his arrest. U.S. Marshals say he was following the rules of parole when, without notice, he went off the radar for more than a month -- and then committed another crime.

U.S. Marshals are now searching once again for Ortiz -- and asking the public for tips and information in tracking him down.

The two active warrants for Ortiz's arrest are from May and June of this year. In May, he violated his parole when he stopped checking in with his parole officer. Then in June, he was issued a warrant from Waukesha on charges of domestic abuse.

“We’re hoping that Mr. Ortiz will turn himself in, if not that, the public at large… will provide us with information,” the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Prosecutors in Waukesha say the 43-year-old went to the home of an ex-girlfriend on June 4th of this year. An argument between the two started when another woman called his cellphone. Ortiz is accused of taking things too far. By threatening the woman with a knife saying, "This is going to be a murder be a murder/suicide." The woman was also allegedly not able to contact police until a roommate intervened.

Ortiz is described as being 5'5" tall and 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms and chest. Ortiz is originally from Connecticut. However, authorities say he has strong ties to Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.

“If Mr. Ortiz is watching, I appeal to him to turn himself in to local law enforcement. Does not matter where it is. And that way, the criminal proceedings can proceed,” the U.S. Marshal said.

Call 414-297-3707 if you can help.