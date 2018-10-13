A new brand, a new City of West Allis

WEST ALLIS — There’s a new look and a new feel in West Allis. Saturday, Oct. 13 the city debuted its new brand and new logo.

“When you hear people talk about the city, when you hear people talk about the community, they’ve got this very dated perception that goes back 20 if not 30 years,” said West Allis Mayor Dan Devine.

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine is looking to change that with a new motto and new slogan: “That’s Why West Allis.”

The mayor says people that haven’t been in town lately aren’t seeing all the positive change and new developments taking place.