After 12th straight win, Brewers fans are gearing up for Game 2 of NLCS

MILWAUKEE -- It's early on Saturday morning, Oct. 13, but already, people are gearing up for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If you wanted to get a taste of how Brewer nation was feeling on Friday night, Oct. 12, all you had to do was step outside into the parking lot with the tailgaters. And it's safe on Saturday, that after the Brewers won Game 1, you can expect more of the same for Game 2.

However, now that the stakes are have been raised, fans want to keep this winning streak alive.

"The attitude, everybody, just the vibes were amazing. Milwaukee Brewers fans are the best in the country," said a Brewers fan. "I've been to a lot of different baseball stadiums and Miller Park is off the hook."

Game two: Brewers versus the Dodgers is on Saturday, Oct. 13. Game starts at 3:09 p.m, and it will be happening right at Miller Park.