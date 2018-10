× Donate anytime! Your generous support can help victims of Hurricane Michael

MILWAUKEE — Thank you for your generous support of the FOX6 Michael Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank. Our phone bank is now closed.

But you can still make a donation to help those coping with Michael’s devastating destruction.

Call 1-800-HELP-NOW, text MICHAEL to 90999 to make an instant $10 donation, or CLICK HERE to make an on-line donation.

Thank you for your generosity.