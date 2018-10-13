× Donate generously: FOX6, American Red Cross host disaster relief phone bank

MILWAUKEE — As the pictures and stories continue to come in, we’re seeing the massive devastation Hurricane Michael left in his path. The recovery has only just begun, and hundreds of thousands of people are in desperate need of help.

FOX6 and the American Red Cross have teamed up to offer comfort and relief those facing the aftermath of Michael’s incredible destruction.

The Michael Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank is open today, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Please call 414-355-3160 now and make a pledge to help those in dire need. Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

You can also CLICK HERE to make an on-line donation, or text MICHAEL to 90999 to make an instant $10 donation to the American Red Cross.

Thank you for your generosity.