Former Green Bay Packers fullback, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Taylor dies at 83

MILWAUKEE — Former Green Bay Packers fullback Jim Taylor has died at the age of 83.

The Packers shared that he died on Saturday, Oct. 13 on Twitter.

Former #Packers fullback & Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Taylor has passed away at age 83: https://t.co/wWW6hhmYo4 pic.twitter.com/0RzAhYHBxu — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 13, 2018

Jim Taylor held the franchise rushing record for 43 years & was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976. Remembering the legendary #Packers fullback, who passed away this morning at age 83. 📸: https://t.co/66zhOkG506 pic.twitter.com/2eAUh9V4wF — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 13, 2018

According to Packers.com, Taylor played for the Packers from 1958 to 1966.

In his nine years with the Packers, Taylor gained his 8,207 yards on 1,811 carries for a 4.5 average. He also scored 91 touchdowns, second at the time to Don Hutson’s club record of 105. As durable as he was tough, Taylor also missed only five games. He missed three in 1959, when he suffered burns to his right foot and left hand in a kitchen accident following the second game, and then one apiece in 1964 and ’65. In all, Taylor played in 115 games and started 103.

Taylor was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.

