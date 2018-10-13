× Multiple vehicle crash temporarily closes I-43 South; no one injured

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — I-43 South was temporarily closed Friday night, Oct. 12 after a truck crashed into two vehicles.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office got the call around 6: 30 p.m. about a multiple vehicle crash on I-43 north of County Road MM in the Town of Mosel.

Authorities say that two vehicle were parked on the side of the road — outside the fog line because of a previous crash. While they were stopped, a southbound straight truck crashed into both vehicles. No major injuries were reported.

The driver of the straight truck was issued a citation for inattentive driving.