NLCS: Brewers host Dodgers in Game 2

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they go head to head in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The first pitch is set for 3:09 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal is out of the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Grandal committed two errors and had two passed balls in Los Angeles’ Game 1 loss Friday night. Austin Barnes replaced Grandal behind the plate.

Manager Dave Roberts said he likes the pairing of Barnes and Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. He also said Barnes has “got some history” with Milwaukee starter Wade Miley, but he is just 1 for 4 in his career against the lefty.

“Yasi had a tough one last night, but it’s not the reason why he’s not in there today,” Roberts said.

Roberts said Grandal will start Game 3 on Monday in Los Angeles.

Roberts also put Yasiel Puig in the starting lineup in right field. Cody Bellinger will begin Saturday’s game on the bench, but Roberts said he will enter at some point.

Bellinger went 0 for 4 in the series opener. The young slugger is 0 for 15 in the playoffs.

“There is a frustration where he wants to see results, and all players do,” Roberts said. “But I encourage him, even today, that where he’s at mechanically, I encourage him mentally to stay there in a positive way, because he’s going to get some big hits for us.”

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell made two changes, inserting Travis Shaw at second base and Erik Kratz at catcher. The addition of Shaw gives the Brewers four lefty batters against Ryu.

