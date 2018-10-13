Police: Man shielded himself with child during drug arrest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man is accused of shielding himself during an arrest with a 5-year-old child and hiding drugs on the child’s body.
On Friday morning, West Palm Beach police executed a search warrant at 5100 45th Street.
Police say one of the occupants, 30-year-old Fredrick James, shielded himself with a 5-year-old child by wrapping his arms around the child and carrying him against his chest.
The child was released without incident, but police say agents discovered packets of fentanyl/heroin hidden inside the child’s shirt and buttocks.
According to police, these are the same type of packets and drug that agents previously purchased, which allowed a search warrant to be obtained the previous day.
The child was decontaminated in a neighboring apartment’s shower immediately and two additional children inside the home were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated and decontaminated.
Police say they also found suspected heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana inside the home.
James is charged with several drug-related charges, including the sale of narcotics near a church or school, possession, tampering with evidence, and child endangerment.
He was released Saturday on $74,000 bond.