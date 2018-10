WAUKESHA — Waukesha police officers are having a busy weekend — not because of work, but because of the Milwaukee Brewers!

On Friday night, Oct, 12, the Waukesha Police Department shared on Twitter that they got to go to Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers — all thanks to Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel!

Thanks Corey Knebel for dropping off 8 tickets for this weekends playoff games against the Dodgers. @WaukeshaPD appreciates the kind gesture. #NLCS @Brewers #ourcrewouroctober pic.twitter.com/cY4vmesIWQ — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) October 13, 2018

“Thanks Corey Knebel for dropping off 8 tickets for this weekends playoff games against the Dodgers,” said the police station.