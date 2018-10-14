Cancer survivor says he was told to cover his face at restaurant where he’s a regular

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Kirby Evans says he’s a regular at Forks Pit Stop in Walterboro, South Carolina, but when he went to grab something to eat on Monday, Oct. 8, he said he was caught off guard.

“I feel somebody reach up and grab me like this and jerk me into her office,” said Kirby.

Kirby, a cancer survivor who lost his eye and his nose, said the employee told him if he wanted to eat there, he would have to cover his face.

“It hurts deep inside,” said Kirby.

Kirby said the pain is a new feeling that he won’t forget.

“I ain’t never been treated like that. Never,” said Kirby.

His daughter, Brandy, posted about what Kirby says happened on Facebook. More than 11,000 people have shared the post.

“It’s really made me proud to watch everybody rally around him and let him know that he doesn’t have to hide his battle scars,” said Brandy Evans.

Evans said one comment on her Facebook post was written by the woman Kirby said did this. The account has been deleted, but the comment says, in part: “I in no way tried to hurt your father. I had no choice! It was running my customers off.”

A worker at Forks Pit Stop said this story upset her so much she quit her job.

“This right here is my resignation. I’m fed up with this place,” she said.

There has been a lot of frustration — but Kirby said he was more focused on all of the support he’s received.

“I’m telling you what, I didn’t know there was that many people who care,” said Kirby.