Dick’s Sporting Goods to host in-store Brewers pep rally ahead of Game 3 of NLCS

MILWAUKEE — Before the Brewers take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, select DICK’S Sporting Goods stores in the Milwaukee area are hosting free in-store pep rallies for Brewers fans!

The pep-rallies take place on Sunday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Wauwatosa and Brookfield locations.

The events will include a variety of activities — including a DJ, food, face painting and cheer cards to get ready for Game 3.

