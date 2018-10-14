× ‘First Man’ blasts off behind ‘Venom,’ ‘A Star Is Born’

LOS ANGELES — The Neil Armstrong film “First Man” has landed in third place at the North American box office, behind last weekend’s champs “Venom” and “A Star Is Born.”

Studio estimates on Sunday say that the Ryan Gosling-starrer brought in $16.5 million.

Directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, “First Man” cost nearly $60 million to produce. Universal Pictures expects it to have a long box office life.

First place again went to “Venom” which added $35.7 million, bringing its domestic total to $142.8 million.

Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” fell only 35 percent in weekend two, earning $28 million to take second place.

The family friendly “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” opened in fourth place with $16.2 million, while “Bad Times At The El Royale” debuted in seventh place with $7.2 million.