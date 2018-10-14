Milwaukee Bucks Dance Competition
October 14
-
‘We can change this:’ Officials work to prevent deaths of infants due to sleep, prematurity
-
The sound of polka is in the air as Oktoberfest kicks off in Cedarburg
-
September 24
-
Videos posted by murdered mom show happy, loving family
-
Fans fill Fiserv Forum seats for Bucks 1st Green & Cream Scrimmage
-
-
October 2
-
‘Milwaukee Oktoberfest’ will be 1st event on plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum, Oct. 5-7
-
From Oktoberfest to China Lights: All the fun you can find across the city of Milwaukee this October
-
‘Tis the season for cider: A taste of the new market Door County is breaking into
-
From bobbles to hats, Bucks reveal giveaway items for 2018-19 season
-
-
Fiserv Forum, ‘NBA’s best arena,’ opens to the public: ‘An incredible moment for this community’
-
‘Really exciting for us!’ Tickets for 1st Bucks game at Fiserv Forum now on sale
-
Fan excitement builds — so does the competition — after Brewers Game 1 victory over Rockies