× Point Burger Bar to offer free beers if Brewers go to the World Series

MILWAUKEE — Point Burger Bar is giving Brewers fans another opportunity for free beer!

On Saturday, Oct. 13, the restaurant posted on Facebook that if the Milwaukee Brewers work hard and make it to the World Series, they will be giving away free tap beer.

The offer would be available during every World Series game at every location.

And the best part is that it’s not just one beer either — each person is allowed four beers!