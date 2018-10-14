Body of missing boy found in river in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY — A search for a missing boy was called off in Waupaca County Sunday, Oct. 14. Sheriff’s officials said the boy’s body was found in the Little Wolf River on Sunday morning.

Officials with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office asked for volunteers to help look for the boy beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. They asked that volunteers respond to the Iola Winter Sports Club on County Road MM in Iola — where they would then be bused to search locations.

Sheriff’s officials said in an update around 2:30 p.m. the body was located by volunteers around 7:45 a.m.

The boy, who is 1 1/2 years old, was last seen in the family garage just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 in the Town of Harrison, about 10 miles north of Iola, according to WLUK.

WLUK said sheriff’s officials had not provided a photo of the boy, but WLUK obtained the below photo from the family: