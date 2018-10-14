× TMZ: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson split; engagement called off

NEW YORK — Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have split up, and their engagement has been called off, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the former couple told TMZ they split this weekend, with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.

TMZ was told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson announced their surprise engagement earlier this year in May — just a few weeks after they were reportedly just casually dating. Her engagement ring cost $100,000, according to TMZ.

Grande’s recently expressed she was going through a difficult patch, tweeting a lot of personal messages and saying she needs a break from the public spotlight and asking for “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

As for Davidson, he’s continued to appear on SNL, even mentioning his former fiancee in a couple sketches.

Our source said while things may be done for now, the two aren’t ruling out the possibility of anything in the future.