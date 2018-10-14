× ‘Took her cheek off:’ Police seek suspect after 2-year-old pit bull found shot in the face

MISSION, Kan. — Gloria is a 2-year-old pit bull who was found near Slater, Missouri after someone shot her in the face.

It’s an upsetting story that will anger any animal lover. After Unleashed Pet Rescue picked her up, they knew they had to help.

Veterinarians at the BluePearl Emergency Veterinary & Specialty Animal Hospital said her X-ray showed a number of pellets in her face.

Danielle Reno, the owner of Unleashed Pet Rescue, said she has seen a lot while rescuing dogs, but seeing the wounds on Gloria shocked her.

“Nothing ever prepares you to see a hole in the side of a dog’s face. It went in. It took her cheek off, basically, and it went through her mouth and into her other cheek. She had to have been like that for at least a week. A lot of the tissue was necrotic and full of infection and falling, falling off of her face, so she has been like that for a while,” said Reno.

Two specialists at BluePearl worked on her over the weekend, and said it will take weeks for her to recover from surgery.

“They weren’t sure if she was going to make it. They weren’t sure if they could repair the hole in her face. She was stable — as in she was eating, drinking and in good spirits — but they were worried the infection could get septic,” said Reno.

Reno drove more than three hours round-trip to pick up Gloria on Friday night, Oct. 12 and immediately took her to BluePearl. Despite everything, “she was still willing to give kisses with a big hole in the side of her face,” according to Reno.

Surgery is set for Tuesday, Oct. 16, and it will cost Unleashed about $3,000 to take care of her.

They said any donations are appreciated.

“It’s inexcusable. Don’t put me in the same room with the person who did this,” said Reno.

The police are looking for who shot Gloria.