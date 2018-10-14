‘We do it all!’ Deputies use trail of Doritos to corral wayward pig

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sheriff’s officials in San Bernardino County, California used Doritos to safely capture a wayward pig described as being “the size of a mini horse.”

Officials shared the story on Facebook on Sunday, Oct. 14.

They received a call regarding the pig “running around the neighborhood,” and two deputies who found him knew where he lived due to two previous calls.

He was lured back home using Doritos that a deputy just happened to have in her lunch bag. He followed the Doritos trail, and the deputies were able to secure him behind a gate.

Sheriff’s officials said: From “crime fighting to securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all!”