Child playing with cigarette lighter causes fire in Racine

RAINCE — The Racine Fire Department was called out to a possible structure fire near Green Street and 3 Mile Road Sunday night, Oct. 14.

People inside were able to extinguish most of the bedroom fire before fire crews arrived.

So when firefighters got to the scene just after 7 p.m., they cooled down the area of the bedroom closet where the fire started.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire was a child was playing with a cigarette lighter. No one was injured.

Fire damage was contained to the closet and bedroom.