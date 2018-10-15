China Lights: Panda-Mania extended through Oct. 28 🐼🏮

HALES CORNERS — China Lights: Panda-Mania has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 28.

The announcement was made Monday, Oct. 15 by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Festival Pro, LLC.

According to a news release, event organizers anticipate that a clear forecast will make more complimentary parking available in the grass parking areas at Boerner Botanical Gardens.

The show was originally set to run through Oct. 21.

China Lights: Panda-Mania features the magical glow of 41 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays that illuminate nine acres of Boerner Botanical Gardens. The event also offers entertainment, a marketplace and a wide variety of food and beverage selections.

Ticket sales will continue at Milwaukee County Parks locations, and e-tickets, which include priority access at the “Welcome Gate,” may be purchased in advance HERE. The e-ticket can be scanned from a print copy or directly from a phone.

China Lights will be open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 5:30–10 p.m., until it officially closes Sunday, Oct. 28, at 10 p.m. The event is closed on Mondays.