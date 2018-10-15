× Major Goolsby’s to offer free half-barrels of beer if Brewers, Packers win

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin sports fans are going to be busy Monday night, Oct. 15 as both the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers play.

And if both the teams win, fans can celebrate down at Major Goolsby’s. The restaurant announced on Monday that if both the Brewers and Packers win Monday night, they will give out two half-barrels of Miller or Miller Lite to fans after the game. Limit one beer per person.

Below are the details for the promotion:

If Both Packers and Brewers win tonight, we will give out 2 (½ barrels of Miller or Miller lite) to fans after the Game. One beer per person (21 years or older) Milwaukee fans: Create new memories of hometown baseball and Football, watch our Milwaukee Brewers during their run for the pennant tonight at Goolsby’s along with Monday night Football Packers. To be able to watch Both games at the same place tonight with your Friends is a special experience while sharing cold Miller Lite and hot burgers and wings for customers to enjoy. C’mon down to Goolsby’s as the Brewers make history and create some new Brewers memories during the playoffs!

The Milwaukee Brewers are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. The first pitch is at 6:39 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. Kick off is at 7:15 p.m.