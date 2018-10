× Milwaukee police: 26-year-old man shot, wounded near 10th and North

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded after a shooting incident near 10th and North on Monday, Oct. 15, Milwaukee police say.

Officials say the victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wounded from an unknown suspect around 1:45 p.m.. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury.

Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect.