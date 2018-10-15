× Operation Drive Sober: Sheriff’s deputies arrest 15 drunk drivers in 4 days

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 15 that over the course of four days, deputies arrested 15 drunk drivers. This was during the Operation Drive Sober initiative that ran from Friday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.

Deputies arrested three repeat offenders: a 37-year-old Milwaukee man for a 5th OWI offense; and two arrests for 2nd OWI offense: a 35-year-old Okauchee man and a 37-year-old Milwaukee man.

The 12 others who were arrested were all first time offenders.

According to sheriff officials, the 37-year-old man arrested for his 5th OWI offense was pulled over by deputies near Hampton and Appleton for expired plates and illegal window tint on Saturday, Oct. 13. His driver’s license was revoked and deputies could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath.

Authorities say a 3-year-old child was in the backseat and a sober adult passenger was in the front.

The Milwaukee man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense with a minor child in the vehicle. His prior convictions were in July 2008, May 2013 and twice in June 2015. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

One of the first-time offenders was arrested on Saturday also for wrong-way drunk driving on I-94 West near Highway 100.

Sheriff officials say at around 3:15 a.m., dispatchers received an alert and a 911 caller reported that a white vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

A West Allis police squad stopped the vehicle near the top of the off-ramp. Standardized field sobriety tests were given by deputies and noting the driver’s slurred speech and strong odor of alcohol.

Authorities say the 30-year-old St. Francis woman was seen on camera passing multiple westbound vehicles while traveling eastbound on the off-ramp. She faces a felony charge of Recklessly Endangering Safety, which carries a prison term of up to ten years, and was cited for her 1st OWI offense.