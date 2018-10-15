× Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of Seahawks, dead at 65

SEATTLE – Paul Allen, one of the most influential businessmen and philanthropists in Seattle history, died on Monday at the age of 65.

Allen was the co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates, as well as the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, part-owner of the Seattle Sounders and founder of the Museum of Pop Culture.

Allen was born Jan. 21, 1953 in Seattle and met Gates while attending Lakeside School.

Allen died of complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma, his company Vulcan Inc. said in a press release. Allen announced two weeks ago that he was battling the disease for the second time.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level,” Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, said in a statement. “While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Vulcan Inc. said there was no information yet on a funeral or memorial service.