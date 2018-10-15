× Paul Stanley: Kiss farewell tour could include ex-members

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — It won’t be all night, but former members of Kiss might get the chance to rock ‘n’ roll with the band one last time.

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley says the band’s upcoming farewell tour could include former members. Stanley tells The Associated Press he learned long ago never to say never, adding the tour is meant to celebrate the band’s entire legacy.

The living ex-members of Kiss are guitarists Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent and Bruce Kulick, and drummer Peter Criss.

Founded in 1973, Kiss did its first farewell tour in 2000, but decided to keep going afterward.

Its current lineup consists of Stanley, Gene Simmons, drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer. Dates for the multi-year “End of the Road” world tour, to start next year, will be announced at a later date.