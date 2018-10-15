× Police: Stolen vehicle being pursued by deputies crashed at 128th Air Refueling Wing

MILWAUKEE — A stolen vehicle crashed at the 128th Air Refueling Wing at General Mitchell International Airport Sunday, Oct. 14 during a pursuit.

St. Francis police said on Monday a woman said someone stole her running vehicle while she was retrieving her mail near S. Whitnall Avenue and S. Ahmedi Avenue in St. Francis around 3 p.m.

Shortly after the report of the stolen vehicle came in, Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit.

The vehicle crashed at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, and officials said three people were taken into custody.

Officials with the 128th Air Refueling Wing said a shot was fired by a “security forces” member, and a security vehicle was damaged. They said a security gate was breached.

The 128th Air Refueling Wing was placed on lockdown as a precaution — the Grange Avenue entrance blocked by a squad.

St. Francis police said the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are assisting with the investigation.

