MILWAUKEE -- You Halloween mask may be scarier than you think. Contact 6 exposes the germs lurking inside, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.
Should you think twice before trying on Halloween masks?
-
Masked man accused in bank robberies in Glendale, Fox Point; $1,000 reward offered
-
Spooky sweets! Creepy creation lands local baker on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’
-
Is bigger better? The best items to buy in bulk
-
‘He was a con man:’ Contractor accused of stealing more than $100k from clients
-
Best in Show? Contact 6 tests dog walking apps Rover and Wag
-
-
‘It hurts our whole industry:’ Contractors step up after Racine mom loses $3K
-
‘Immediately be suspicious:’ Police warn about new twist on computer scam
-
Most popular Halloween candy ranked state by state
-
The truth about activated charcoal: Benefits and risks of the health and beauty trend
-
Do you flush your contact lenses? Here’s why you should stop
-
-
Halloween can be hazardous: Steps parents can take to protect your little pumpkins
-
Don’t hug that pug! Animal expert talks about the things humans do that dogs dislike
-
‘He’s really hurting people’s lives:’ Contractor Willie Pritchard leaves work unfinished