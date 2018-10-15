× Steve Martin & Martin Short to perform at the Riverside Theater in April

MILWAUKEE — Steve Martin and Martin Short will be performing at the Riverside Theater on April 19, 2019. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

In “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” the comedic duo will present new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business.

The tour also features renowned pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at noon. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online.