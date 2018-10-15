× Study shows Burger King has the fastest drive-thru chain in US

MILWAUKEE — When you “feel the need to feed,” who fulfills your “need for speed” at the fast-food drive thru? There is now an answer as to who’s “king.”

The burger chain with royalty for a mascot — Burger King — can now lay claim to being the “speed demons” at the drive-through in 2018.

A QSR magazine study says that it only took three minutes and 31 seconds from the point of placing your Burger King order to the moment of the official hand-off for your yummy treats.

Burger King rose up to the top spot from its fourth place finish in 2017, after hitting third place in speed in 2016. Back in 2003, Wendy’s was the fastest ever at one minute and 56 seconds.

Following BK in the speed ratings were Dunkin’ Donuts, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Arby’s, Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Chick-fil-A, and last but not least, McDonald’s.

The study notes that overall, speed in the fast food drive-thru performance is down, but order accuracy has improved and technology such as tablets and wireless communication is helping improve the order experience.