Waukesha County Clerk Kathleen Novack to resign after November election

WAUKESHA — Kathleen Novack will be resigning her position as Waukesha County Clerk shortly after the Nov. 6 general election wraps up. That news was announced on Monday, Oct. 15.

In a news release written by Novack herself, she said, “The past six years have been very challenging and rewarding.”

Novack finished the news release with the following statement:

“I will be leaving the office in good hands. With an experienced Deputy Clerk, and a dedicated staff that includes the new Elections Specialist, the transition should be smooth.” “It is time for me to move on to the next phase of my life. For many years, as time permitted, I have been involved in several local non-profit organizations. I am looking forward to being much more active in their programs and projects.”