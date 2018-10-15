× Wheels, tires stolen from vehicles in underground garage in Greendale

GREENDALE — Greendale police are investigating the theft of wheels and tires from vehicles secured in an underground garage at an apartment complex near 76th and Edgerton.

The initial report can into police shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15. Officials say the tires were taken sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday morning.

The vehicles that had wheels stolen were left on wooden blocks.

If you have information that could help Greendale police solve this case, you are urged to call 414-423-2121.