1 seriously injured after police pursuit ends with crash into tree in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early Tuesday morning, Oct. 16 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

It began around 2:25 a.m. in the area of 20th and Locust when officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle refused to pull over. A pursuit ensued — at which time the suspect’s vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree.

The suspect sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.