Bedroom window cut open as toddler slept in home

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — An Imperial Beach, California family made a chilling discovery at home: a circular piece of glass cut perfectly from the window of a toddler’s nursery while he and his mother were inside.

Along Emory Street, something peculiar happened last Monday. Vanya found some needed extra gravel on his property, courtesy of some nearby construction workers.

“They told me the homeowner had given them permission,” said Vanya. The problem? Vanya owns the home and never gave permission. Vanya believes the imposter came back two days later, while his wife and one-year-old son were home around noon.

“The way she describes it, it sounded just like glass being popped in,” said Vanya.

Vanya’s wife raced up stairs. She thought her son had broken something, but he was asleep in the master bedroom. Meanwhile, the blinds in the nursery were closed, and she thought the sound may have come from a neighbor’s home.

Then on Sunday, with the blinds open, the family found it: a 5-inch-diameter perfect circle cut out from the nursery window. Inside, the window lock had been snapped off.

“Assuming they reached in and tried to get at that,” said Vanya.

Vanya is grateful the intruder didn’t get in. Perhaps his wife unknowingly scared the person off. Vanya remains worried about the intruder’s methods.

The burglar likely used a ladder to scale the 10-foot-tall roof, before pulling out a glass cutter. The roof tiles were found damaged.

“Very calculated. It scared me. Intuitively, we know they’ve done this before and will do it again. What happens when they encounter someone’s loved one? Would they run off or commit violence against them?” said Vanya.