Brew City Brand creates T-shirts to mark history at George Webb ⚾🍔

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers' 12-game winning streak means free burgers for the city -- but that's not all. Brew City Brand is printing exclusive merchandise to go along with this sweet deal!

You won't find burgers at Brew City Brand, but rather, T-shirts coming off the press.

"I can feel it. It's like pent-up energy, people waiting for this to happen," said George Keppler, Brew City Brand co-owner.

Keppler has been printing for George Webb since the late 1980s. It's been just as long since Milwaukee won 12 straight games.

"This is what Milwaukee is all about. This is Milwaukee through and through," said Keppler.

For the first time since 1987, customers can take a bite out of history. George Webb on Thursday, Oct. 18 will honor its long-standing vow to give away free burgers in celebration of the Milwaukee Brewers' winning ways.

The free burgers will be given away from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. During that time, hungry fans can visit any one of George Webb’s nearly 30 locations to claim their piece of baseball history.

"I can't wait! I'm ready for my free burger," said Brandon King, Brew City Brand employee.

The Brew City Brand T-shirts, printed with a vintage design, celebrate the occasion.

"Found this in an old newspaper ad and used it as our inspiration for the T-shirt," said Keppler.

Hundreds of shirts were made Tuesday, Oct. 16.

"This was a three-color print on this job. Took us about an hour, hour-and-a-half to print it. Process goes pretty fast once it's all up and running," said Keppler.

"Easier than what people actually think," said King.

Still, the numbers won't compare to the burgers given away on Thursday. Last time, it was close to 170,000.