Facebook 'unsend' button is in the works

CALIFORNIA — Have you ever wished you could “unsend” a text? Well, according to TechCruch.com, Facebook is introducing an “unsend” button in its messenger app.

The company first said it would be adding the feature in April. This, after it was revealed that messages Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had sent to other users, were removed from their inboxes.

TechCrunch’s report says there will be a short window to unsend messages after they’re sent.

Instagram already has an “unsend” feature that removes messages.