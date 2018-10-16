Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in Kenosha. Jerry Smith was started in 1971 as a produce stand but has grown over the years. Each fall, they have a painted pumpkin display, along with a corn maze, hayrides, and other activities.

About Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm (website)

Founded in 1971, the Smith Pumpkin Farm is truly a “homegrown family operation!” Still owned and operated by the Smith Family. Open mid June through October with homegrown and pick-your-own produce. Fall season runs mid September through October 30 with pumpkins galore. Visit us for our annual Sweet Corn Festival in August and our painted pumpkin display in the fall. Watch for our Crop Boxes during the summer months for fresh produce, too! Smith Pumpkin Farm is a farm with strong family values that delights in bringing joy to the many generations of families and school groups that have been visiting throughout the years.

Jerry Smith Produce & Country Store – Home of The Pumpkin Farm began it’s start with a table on the corner of HWY EA & L in 1971. Owners Rosemary and Jerry Smith showcased their homegrown vegetables they sold at wholesale – cabbage, potatoes and sweet corn. The table soon became the garage and from there the garage was renovated in 1978 with the addition of the Country Store complete with a hearthstone fireplace that remains today.