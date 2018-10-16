George Webb restaurants to give away FREE burgers after Brewers win ’12 in a row’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE - After another big win Monday night, Oct. 15 -- the whole city has Brewers fever. They won 12 games in a row going into the start of the postseason. The winning streak means George Webb restaurants will keep to their promise: FREE hamburgers for all!

George Webb shared on their Facebook page Friday night, the free burgers will be given away on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. During that time hungry fans can visit any one of George Webb’s 30 locations to claim their piece of baseball history.

The post reads: They did it!!! (We always knew they would!) In honor of George Webb’s famous prediction, we will be giving away FREE BURGERS* on Thursday, October 18th from 2PM to 6PM. Plus, we’ll have special pricing on other menu items including fries, soft drinks, and more.

*Limit 1 per person, dine in or carry out.

