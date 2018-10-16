Milk jugs, residential plastic catch fire at recycling facility in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters are responding to a fire at Cimco Recycling on the city’s south side on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 16.

The fire is visible from multiple FOX6 News tower cameras in the city.

PHOTO GALLERY

A spokesman for Cimco Recycling tells FOX6 News residential type plastic (milk jugs) caught on fire at the facility. There appear to be no injuries associated with this fire.

Crews from Cimco’s headquarters in Rockford will be assessing the damage on Wednesday.