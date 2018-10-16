Man meets biological family at 72 years old

LAS VEGAS — After 72 years, a man is finally getting the chance to meet his biological siblings.

Ted Hardman was adopted when he was just a baby but has been searching for decades for his biological family.

“You wonder how many sisters and brothers do I have or do I have any?” Hardman said.

Hardman found out not only does he have siblings, but he has five new brothers and sisters.

“They do look like me,” Hardman jokes.

Hardman was able to reunite with his family last week in Las Vegas, but the reunion almost didn’t happen.

Hardman bought a 23andMe DNA kit in hopes of finding his family, but what he didn’t know was on the other end his siblings weren’t necessarily looking for him because they had no idea he existed.

“We grew up with just knowing what we knew,” said Ellen Creamer, one of Hardman’s biological sisters.

Creamer took the 23andMe test but never made her results public meaning Hardman would have never been able to find her. It wasn’t until his other sister Diana Korczynski took the DNA test that they found Hardman.

“The first name that pops up is Ted and I got out of the computer, I got out of the program completely and I thought something is not right here,” Korczynski said.

Hardman’s biological parents have passed away and there are a lot of unanswered questions, but for now, the newfound family says they have all the answers they need.

“There are so many questions you’re asking yourself and I don’t have to ask those anymore I’ve got them,” Hardman said.

“We are just going to make the best of the time we have,” Korczynski said.