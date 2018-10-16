Milwaukee Bucks release 2018-19 theme nights, promotional schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday, Oct. 16 the team’s promotional and theme nights for the 2018-19 season at the brand new Fiserv Forum.

According to a news release from the Bucks, the schedule includes six Fear the Deer nights featuring the Bucks’ alternate court and Statement uniforms, holiday celebrations on six different dates, Pride Night on Feb. 9 presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv on April 10.

Bucks Night Out ticket packages presented by MillerCoors returns this season, which includes a ticket to the game, a Coors Light or soda and a commemorative cup starting at $30. Fans have eight opportunities to take advantage of the Bucks Night Out packages.

The complete promotional and theme schedule for the upcoming Bucks’ season is below:

Date Opponent Promotion/Theme Friday, Oct. 19 Indiana Opening Night Presented by Fiserv Monday, Oct. 22 New York Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays Saturday, Oct. 27 Orlando Halloween Night Presented by Goodwill/Bucks Night Out Monday, Oct. 29 Toronto Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays Wednesday, Nov. 14 Memphis We Energies Veteran’s Game/NBA Hoops for Troops Friday, Nov. 16 Chicago Fear the Deer Monday, Nov. 19 Denver Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays Friday, Nov. 23 Phoenix Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out Friday, Dec. 7 Golden State Fear the Deer Monday, Dec. 10 Cleveland Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays Wednesday, Dec. 19 New Orleans Holiday Game/Season of Giving Thursday, Dec. 27 New York Bucks Night Out Saturday, Dec. 29 Brooklyn Bango’s Birthday Tuesday, Jan. 1 Detroit New Year’s Day Friday, Jan. 4 Atlanta Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out Monday, Jan. 7 Utah Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays Monday, Jan. 21 Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game Presented by We Energies/Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays Friday, Jan. 25 Charlotte Fear the Deer/BUCKSFit Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW Saturday, Feb. 9 Orlando Pride Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW/Bucks Night Out Saturday, Feb. 23 Minnesota Bucks Night Out Saturday, March 9 Charlotte International Women’s Day/Bucks Night Out Sunday, March 17 Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Game Presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday, March 22 Miami Fear the Deer/Noche Latina Presented by Froedtert & MCW Saturday, April 6 Brooklyn Bucks Night Out Wednesday, April 10 Oklahoma City Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Fiserv