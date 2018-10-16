Milwaukee Bucks release 2018-19 theme nights, promotional schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday, Oct. 16 the team’s promotional and theme nights for the 2018-19 season at the brand new Fiserv Forum.

According to a news release from the Bucks, the schedule includes six Fear the Deer nights featuring the Bucks’ alternate court and Statement uniforms, holiday celebrations on six different dates, Pride Night on Feb. 9 presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv on April 10.

Bucks Night Out ticket packages presented by MillerCoors returns this season, which includes a ticket to the game, a Coors Light or soda and a commemorative cup starting at $30. Fans have eight opportunities to take advantage of the Bucks Night Out packages.

The complete promotional and theme schedule for the upcoming Bucks’ season is below:

Date Opponent Promotion/Theme
Friday, Oct. 19 Indiana Opening Night Presented by Fiserv
Monday, Oct. 22 New York Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
Saturday, Oct. 27 Orlando Halloween Night Presented by Goodwill/Bucks Night Out
Monday, Oct. 29 Toronto Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
Wednesday, Nov. 14 Memphis We Energies Veteran’s Game/NBA Hoops for Troops
Friday, Nov. 16 Chicago Fear the Deer
Monday, Nov. 19 Denver Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
Friday, Nov. 23 Phoenix Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out
Friday, Dec. 7 Golden State Fear the Deer
Monday, Dec. 10 Cleveland Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
Wednesday, Dec. 19 New Orleans Holiday Game/Season of Giving
Thursday, Dec. 27 New York Bucks Night Out
Saturday, Dec. 29 Brooklyn Bango’s Birthday
Tuesday, Jan. 1 Detroit New Year’s Day
Friday, Jan. 4 Atlanta Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out
Monday, Jan. 7 Utah Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
Monday, Jan. 21 Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game Presented by We Energies/Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
Friday, Jan. 25 Charlotte Fear the Deer/BUCKSFit Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW
Saturday, Feb. 9 Orlando Pride Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW/Bucks Night Out
Saturday, Feb. 23 Minnesota Bucks Night Out
Saturday, March 9 Charlotte International Women’s Day/Bucks Night Out
Sunday, March 17 Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Game Presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Friday, March 22 Miami Fear the Deer/Noche Latina Presented by Froedtert & MCW
Saturday, April 6 Brooklyn Bucks Night Out
Wednesday, April 10 Oklahoma City Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Fiserv