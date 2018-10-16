Milwaukee Bucks release 2018-19 theme nights, promotional schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday, Oct. 16 the team’s promotional and theme nights for the 2018-19 season at the brand new Fiserv Forum.
According to a news release from the Bucks, the schedule includes six Fear the Deer nights featuring the Bucks’ alternate court and Statement uniforms, holiday celebrations on six different dates, Pride Night on Feb. 9 presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv on April 10.
Bucks Night Out ticket packages presented by MillerCoors returns this season, which includes a ticket to the game, a Coors Light or soda and a commemorative cup starting at $30. Fans have eight opportunities to take advantage of the Bucks Night Out packages.
The complete promotional and theme schedule for the upcoming Bucks’ season is below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Promotion/Theme
|Friday, Oct. 19
|Indiana
|Opening Night Presented by Fiserv
|Monday, Oct. 22
|New York
|Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
|Saturday, Oct. 27
|Orlando
|Halloween Night Presented by Goodwill/Bucks Night Out
|Monday, Oct. 29
|Toronto
|Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
|Wednesday, Nov. 14
|Memphis
|We Energies Veteran’s Game/NBA Hoops for Troops
|Friday, Nov. 16
|Chicago
|Fear the Deer
|Monday, Nov. 19
|Denver
|Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
|Friday, Nov. 23
|Phoenix
|Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out
|Friday, Dec. 7
|Golden State
|Fear the Deer
|Monday, Dec. 10
|Cleveland
|Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
|Wednesday, Dec. 19
|New Orleans
|Holiday Game/Season of Giving
|Thursday, Dec. 27
|New York
|Bucks Night Out
|Saturday, Dec. 29
|Brooklyn
|Bango’s Birthday
|Tuesday, Jan. 1
|Detroit
|New Year’s Day
|Friday, Jan. 4
|Atlanta
|Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out
|Monday, Jan. 7
|Utah
|Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
|Monday, Jan. 21
|Dallas
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game Presented by We Energies/Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays
|Friday, Jan. 25
|Charlotte
|Fear the Deer/BUCKSFit Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW
|Saturday, Feb. 9
|Orlando
|Pride Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW/Bucks Night Out
|Saturday, Feb. 23
|Minnesota
|Bucks Night Out
|Saturday, March 9
|Charlotte
|International Women’s Day/Bucks Night Out
|Sunday, March 17
|Philadelphia
|St. Patrick’s Day Game Presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
|Friday, March 22
|Miami
|Fear the Deer/Noche Latina Presented by Froedtert & MCW
|Saturday, April 6
|Brooklyn
|Bucks Night Out
|Wednesday, April 10
|Oklahoma City
|Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Fiserv