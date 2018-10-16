Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting of man near 39th and Ruby

Posted 11:07 am, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, October 16, 2018

Homicide investigation at 39th & Ruby, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near 39th and Ruby in Milwaukee.

Officials say they were called to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died on the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect and motive in this case.

