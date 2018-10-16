‘Unlike anything:’ 5 back-to-back days of entertainment at Fiserv Forum starts Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Tuesday, Oct. 16 was the start of five back-to-back days of entertainment at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

FOX6 found Jordan Oudenhoven prepared to camp outside of the Fiserv Forum for 12 hours -- ahead of Tuesday night's sold out Metallica concert.

"Experience. First in line," said Oudenhoven.

Officials said they were expecting about 80,000 ticket holders to pass through the arena over five days.

"We've got people from 49 states that have bought tickets for shows this week," said Dustin Godsey, chief marketing officer at Fiserv Forum.

The Foo Fighters play Wednesday; the Eagles on Thursday. The home opener for the Milwaukee Bucks is Friday and Twenty One Pilots play on Saturday.

"The amount of traffic we will see here this week is unlike anything we will see here again," said Godsey.

Another 10,000 to 20,000 people are expected to attend Mil-Rock-Ee Fest. Free concerts on the plaza will take place over five nights.

"This is what we hoped for, and now we just have to make it the best experience for the artists and the fans," said Godsey.

A team of 1,200 will be on hand every night to handle security, seating, concessions and the most challenging job -- switching out the stages.

"They are working their butts off to get this thing running. We're going to see Metallica!" said Oudenhoven.

