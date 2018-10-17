21 displaced following apartment fire in Waukesha, cause under investigation

WAUKESHA — More than 20 people are displaced following an apartment building fire in Waukesha early Wednesday morning, Oct. 17. More than eight people, many with mobility challenges, were rescued from the interior of the building. Two were transported to the hospital.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, officials encountered large amounts of smoke coming from the two-story; 16-unit apartment building.

Crews began to initiate rescue of the trapped residents of the building while attempting to bring the fire under control.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes from the arrival of the fire department and the fire was confined to the room of origin — with smoke damage extending to the remainder of the building.

More than eight individuals, many with mobility challenges, were rescued from the interior of the building. Once the victims were removed from the building they were treated by the fire department. Two patients were transported to the hospital, with an additional eight patients treated on the scene, and released by fire department resources.

The City of Waukesha Fire Department requested mutual aid assistance from the City of Pewaukee, Town of Brookfield, City of New Berlin, and the Town of Waukesha Fire Departments.

The fire department also requested assistance from the Red Cross and the Waukesha Metro Transit to care for 21 temporarily displaced residents. There were no firefighter injuries.

City of Waukesha Police and Fire investigators are on the scene, at this time they are attempting to determine the exact cause of the fire. All initial indications are that the fire started in the kitchen area of the apartment. Damage estimates are still being assessed.