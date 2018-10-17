× 62-year-old Mukwonago woman pronounced dead at scene of crash on I-43

NEW BERLIN — A 62-year-old Mukwonago woman died in a crash on I-43 northbound in New Berlin Wednesday, Oct. 17.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near Moorland Road and involved four vehicles.

Waukesha County sheriff’s officials, New Berlin police, the New Berlin Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded.

No one else was hurt.

I-43 northbound was closed for several hours as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.