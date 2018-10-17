Bellinger hitting leadoff for Dodgers vs Brewers in Game 5

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers singles to left field during the 12th inning of Game Four of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger is leading off for the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series, hours after his game-winning single pulled Los Angeles into a 2-all tie with Milwaukee in the best-of-seven series.

Bellinger singled home the winning run with two outs in the 13th inning of a 2-1 victory Tuesday night. The Dodgers primarily have been using Chris Taylor in the leadoff spot.

After Wednesday’s game, the series shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Friday.

Bellinger started Games 1 and 3 and entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of Game 4.

Max Muncy is starting at second base and hitting fifth for the Dodgers. Austin Barnes is starting at catcher for the second straight game while Yasmani Grandal continues to struggle.

The Brewers are starting Hernan Perez at second base, his first start since Game 1 of the series. He will hit fifth.

Erik Kratz is back starting at catcher and hitting seventh. He started Games 2 and 3 and came off the bench in the 11th inning on Tuesday for Milwaukee.

