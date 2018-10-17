× Dodger Stadium doesn’t do tailgating: ‘Can’t handle the beer’

LOS ANGELES — The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to bounce back after losing a late one Tuesday night, Oct. 16 in Los Angeles. The series is now tied at two wins each. Hours before Game 5 Wednesday, Oct. 17 the parking lots outside Dodger Stadium were bustling — but not in the way we’re used to.

Wildfires in California are a concern, which makes grilling prohibited. As far as drinking, that tradition ended awhile ago.

“They shut that down years ago, during the [Frank] McCourt years. Too many problems, too many issues. Couldn’t handle it, can’t handle the beer. Now, Milwaukeeans can handle their beer,” said Robert Stahl, Dodgers fan.

At Dodger Stadium on Opening Day back in 2011, a New York Giants fan was jumped by Los Angeles Dodgers fans and alcohol was involved. The Giants fan was badly injured, and prompted tailgating to stop outside Dodger Stadium.