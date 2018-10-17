Get cheesy over the holidays with this ‘Cheese Advent Calendar’ from Target

You can count down to the holidays in true Wisconsin fashion this year because Target is selling a “Cheese Advent Calendar” filled with two dozen different kinds of cheese!

According to sowrongitsnom.com, the 24 individually wrapped cheeses include Jarlsberg, Applewood, Ilchester Red Leicester Cheese, and many more!

The creator of the “Cheese Advent Calendars” says the prototype was created in 2016 and the product has since exploded.

According to the website, you’ll be able to find the “Cheese Advent Calendar” in over 247 Target stores nationwide.

Want to get your hands on one? CLICK HERE to learn more about when they’ll be available.